Fire in house: Family of three charred to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A family of three, including a two-year-old girl child, were charred to death after a fire broke out at a house in Kannivakkam near Guduvanchery in the early hours of Tuesday. The Guduvanchery police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The deceased were identified as Parthiban (34), his wife Chitra (29), and their two-year-old daughter Jayashree.

The family, residents of Pandur near Guduvanchery, had come to stay at Parthiban’s elder sister Maheshwari (37) house at JJ Nagar in Kannivakkam. Polic​e said Parthiban usually went out for construction work during the day, while Chitra and the girl would often stay at Maheshwari’s house.

On Monday night, Maheshwari’s son Pavan Kumar reportedly fell ill and was taken to a hospital in Selaiyur near Tambaram. Maheshwari, her husband Ramnath (45) and parents Moorthy (63) and Pushpa (56), went to the hospital on Monday evening, while Parthiban, Chitra and the child stayed at the house.

When the family returned around 1 am, they noticed smoke and flames billowing through the windows of the house, sources said. Maheshwari immediately alerted the Maraimalai Nagar fire and rescue services and the Guduvanchery police.