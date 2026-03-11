Gang assaults man for ‘tipping’ off officials about child marriage near Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a group of men at Ammaiyarkuppam near Tiruvallur after they suspected him of informing authorities about a child marriage.

Police said the victim, Subash Chandra Bose, a local resident and relative of the girl involved, was attacked while he was heading to a local bazaar. He was intercepted and allegedly beaten up by Subramani (60), Govindan (31) and Iyyappan (35).

The incident traces back to March 5 when the Tiruvallur district Child Welfare Committee intervened and stopped the marriage of a 17-year-old girl with her 32-year-old uncle Govindarajan. The intervention was reportedly triggered after information about the planned marriage reached authorities through school students.

However, the girl’s relatives suspected local residents, including Subash, of tipping off officials, which led to a heated quarrel in the area.

Later, the girl’s parents reportedly submitted a letter to the police stating that they would not conduct the marriage until their daughter completed her degree.

Subash sustained injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. The RK Pet police have registered a case against the accused under sections 296(b) and 115(2) of the BNS for obscene behaviour and voluntarily causing hurt.