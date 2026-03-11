Minor riding with friends on bike chased, gangraped near Madurantakam; both accused arrested

CHENGALPATTU: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a history-sheeter and his associate on the banks of a waterbody near Madurantakam on Monday night.

Both accused have been arrested. A history-sheeter named ‘Kakka’ Balaji of Thiruverkadu, was caught this morning. According to a post on X by the official handle of the Chengalpattu District Police, the second accused was Y Dhamu alias Dhamodharan (25) of Mariputhur.

Preliminary inquiries revealed when the girl along with two others–a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl–were heading from Tambaram to Keelakandai village near Madurantakam on a bike, they were intercepted by the men, who were following them on another two-wheeler, near Devathur.