Use insects to solve Chennai’s waste trouble: Panel

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission has recommended the state government to adopt Black Soldier Fly (BSF) bioconversion technology for solid waste management on a pilot basis in five cities, particularly Chennai.

In its report titled ‘Organic Waste Management in Urban Tamil Nadu’, released on Tuesday, the commission noted that Chennai, which generates 5,000 tonnes of waste per day, accounted for more than one-third of the total 14,600 tonnes produced daily across Tamil Nadu.

However, despite ongoing efforts towards biomining and scientific closure of two existing landfills in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, the progress remains slow, while the city keeps generating more waste that ends up in landfills. This challenge could be addressed by adopting BSF bioconversion technology, it said.

BSF is a non-pest, non-vector insect species. Unlike common houseflies, BSF do not transmit diseases, bite, or sting, and are not attracted to human habitation.

BSF uses the feeding capacity of its larvae to rapidly convert organic waste into valuable products such as protein meal, insect oil, and frass fertiliser. The larvae can consume up to four times their body weight in waste daily and reduce waste mass by 50–80%, while producing near-zero methane emissions as the process involves an aerobic mechanism.

Moreover, with the city corporation planning for more windrow composting centres, the report said, BSF larvae processes organic waste within 12 to 15 days — compared to 35 to 49 days for windrow composting — at a fraction of the land requirement.