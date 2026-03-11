Woman kills drunk husband during quarrel in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman was arrested for strangling her husband, who was drunk at the time, to death during a quarrel on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as R Rajesh Kumar (38), a cable operator, residing at Kanniyamman Nagar on Samayapuram Mariamman Street in Avadi.

The police said Rajesh was addicted to alcohol and often returned home drunk, which frequently led to quarrel with his wife R Maheshwari, leading to assault often. He, along with his family, had shifted from Ranipet to Avadi recently for work.

On Monday night as well, Rajesh came home drunk and picked up a quarrel with Maheshwari, and allegedly assaulted her. In a fit of rage, Maheshwari used a cable wire in the house to strangle Rajesh to death, the police said.

Hearing the commotion, the couple’s children, studying in classes 4 and 1, raised an alarm, following which neighbours rushed to the house and alerted the Tank Factory police. The police sent Rajesh’s body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Following her arrest, a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Maheshwari. Further investigation is under way.