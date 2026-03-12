As Chennai gasps due to LPG crisis eateries, customers go in survival mode

Umesh Vaidyanathan, Proprietor of House of Idlies, T Nagar

We are trying to look at the LPG shortage slightly as an opportunity. This is the time where we can explore dishes that require very little gas or even no gas at all. So we are introducing more salads and sandwiches, and dishes from our own cuisine like pachapuli rasam and pachamor kuzhambu, which don’t require much cooking. For most restaurants, it’s almost impossible to have a gas reserve for more than two or three days because cylinders usually come in daily. With the shortage, we are managing by controlling items like dosa that require a lot of gas. Restaurants like ours are also trying alternatives such as induction cooking and wood-fire stoves for bulk preparations. Gas will still be required for at least 50 percent of cooking, but with these adjustments we believe we can manage for about a week. Beyond that, we may have to adapt ideas like soaked poha or even concepts like ‘no oil, no boil’ cooking. We are working with a limited menu but trying to keep it creative so customers don’t lose the experience. Many of our regulars depend on restaurant food for their daily meals. The F&B industry has faced many uncertainties since Covid, from packaging bans to GST revisions. This shortage came with little notice, but we are adapting and finding new ways to survive.