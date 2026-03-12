Sapiens Health Foundation celebrates 29 years

Dr Rajan noted that his mission has remained unchanged: to prevent more people from walking into his clinic with kidney ailments. His advice to the young and the elderly is simple: keep your daily salt intake under five grams.

But the larger challenge today lies in the growing consumption of fast food and packaged or processed products. These often contain high levels of salt, but the warning is not always obvious to consumers, as labels typically list it under the term “sodium”. “The problem also lies with the conversion. One gram of sodium is equal to 2.5 grams of salt, and it is difficult for everyone to remember… A layman will know the correlation between high blood pressure and salt in India, but he might not know that sodium is salt, nor how to convert the levels,” he noted.

Dr Rajan illustrated this hidden risk with an example from his recent train journey, where they provided snacks. As his presentation slides, containing the labels of a small pickle packet, instant soup packet, papdi snack, juice, ketchup, and tea packets, were displayed on screen, he said, “This one meal and the snacks contain an entire day’s quota of salt,” adding that those with diabetes and high blood pressure should particularly be wary.