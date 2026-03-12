Tambaram Corporation cancels, refloats 15 tenders

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has cancelled around 15 tenders issued between January and March, and floated re-tenders after it was found that adequate time had not been given for the bidders to submit bids.

The decision comes after a section of contractors alleged not giving sufficient time violates the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998 and restricts fair competition.

TCMC invited tenders for works such as laying roads in various streets, constructing stormwater drains and RCC culverts on the last week of December. Contractors claimed the time given to submit bids ranged from just four hours to a few days.

They said after they raised the issue with TCMC Commissioner S Balachander, who is also the tender inviting authority, the earlier tender notifications were cancelled and officials were instructed to reissue them. However, they alleged the new tenders issued between March 3 and March 5 again provided only one to six days for submitting bids.