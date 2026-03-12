The horrors of a survey

One can hypothesise on why older people, often regarded as being more conservative, would seem to have less regressive views than one might expect. There is, of course, the possibility that many more decades of male privilege may just have led to smarter lying, but that’s a little uncharitable to presume. Cognitive bias towards oneself might be another take, but that begs the question as to why fewer younger men indicate the same in this survey.

After all, the “male feminist” is a personality trope that many millennial and Gen-Z women are wary of. The optimistic explanation is that more life experience, plus having been raised in eras when the feminist movement made great strides, may have just made Baby Boomer respondents have better mindsets, and hopefully better actual behaviour. That the youngest generation of male adults alive today operates with these opinions is in line with a rising backlash to feminism worldwide — as seen in everything from rollbacks of reproductive rights in the USA and the The Men’s Rights Movement (MRA) in India to the tradwife phenomenon online. Worryingly, 18% of Gen-Z women versus only 6% of Baby Boomer women — also agreed with these statements.