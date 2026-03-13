21-year-old man sexually assaults fiancee’s minor sister, arrested

CHENNAI: The Pulianthope All Women Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old man from Vyasarpadi on charges of sexually assaulting his fiance’s 14-year-old sister. According to the police, the accused used to frequently visit the girl’s house after the engagement.

On March 9, the accused arrived at the house just as the girl was leaving for school. He told her parents that he would drop her to school and picked her up.

He reportedly took her shopping and bought her clothes and food before taking her to a relative’s house in Otteri. Sources said the accused sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The incident came to light after the girl’s parents noticed changes in her behaviour. Though she initially attributed her distress to health issues, she eventually confided in her elder sister. Following a complaint, the police registered a case under Pocso Act and arrested the accused.