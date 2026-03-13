24x7 water supply to be expanded to Adyar & Kodambakkam zones

CHENNAI: Buoyed by the success of the pilot implementation of round-the-clock water supply in Valasaravakkam zone, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has commenced work to bring Adyar zone under the project. It also has decided to expand the project to Kodambakkam zone.

As part of the expansion, the water manager has already prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to increase the capacity of the Pallipattu water distribution station (WDS) in Adyar zone and to improve the distribution network, a Metro Water official told TNIE.

“The works will commence for Pallipattu WDS after the Assembly elections. Once completed, localities including Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur, will receive water 24x7,” the official added.

A DPR will be prepared to extend the project to improve the WDS at Velachery, Nandanam and Ekkatuthangal in Adyar zone, the official further said. Currently, Adyar zone is being covered by the WDS systems at Pallipattu, Velachery, Nandanam and Ekkatuthangal.

As part of the DPR preparation for the Velachery WDS system, Metro Water held a consultation meeting with the residents’ associations in Velachery on Monday. “During the meeting, we explained the project to the residents and collected their requirements so that we could include them in the DPR,” the official said.

Mentioning that the project will also be extended to Kodambakkam, the official said, “Kodambakkam zone has five WDS systems and following the implementation of the 24X7 water supply project, the number of WDS systems will be reduced to three.”