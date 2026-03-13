Drunk man dies after being attacked by mob for urinating on woman from auto

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old load van driver died after being assaulted by a mob at Prakasam Salai on Broadway in the early hours of Wednesday following a drunken altercation. His family has refused to accept the body until those responsible are arrested.

The deceased, Kalaiselvan, a resident of Triplicane, hailed from Anniyaur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district and worked as a load van driver.

According to police, Kalaiselvan and his friend Balaji were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when the incident occurred. Allegedly in an inebriated state, Kalaiselvan urinated from the vehicle and it splashed on a woman walking on the road. When the woman questioned him, an argument broke out.