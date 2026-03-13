Drunk man dies after being attacked by mob for urinating on woman from auto

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old load van driver died after being assaulted by a mob at Prakasam Salai on Broadway in the early hours of Wednesday following a drunken altercation. His family has refused to accept the body until those responsible are arrested.
The deceased, Kalaiselvan, a resident of Triplicane, hailed from Anniyaur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district and worked as a load van driver.
According to police, Kalaiselvan and his friend Balaji were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when the incident occurred. Allegedly in an inebriated state, Kalaiselvan urinated from the vehicle and it splashed on a woman walking on the road. When the woman questioned him, an argument broke out.
People in the area intervened and confronted the duo. The quarrel soon escalated and a group assaulted both men. Kalaiselvan lost consciousness during the attack, while Balaji sustained injuries.
Kalaiselvan was rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where he was declared him dead on arrival. Balaji is currently undergoing treatment.
The Esplanade police have registered a case.