May 17 group booked for defacing railway boards

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Chennai has registered a case against members of the May 17 Movement on charges of defacing Hindi words from railway station signboards at suburban stations in the city.
According to RPF officials, the case has been booked against the movement’s founder, Thirumurugan Gandhi, and several others under Sections 147, 145(b) and 166 of the Railways Act. The action comes after members of the organisation allegedly blackened Hindi words on the station boards at Chromepet and Nungambakkam on Thursday, a day after similar slogans and signboards were targeted at Chennai Park railway station.
Police sources said the protest was carried out for the second consecutive day, with members claiming it was part of their campaign against imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.
During the protest, one of the members of the movement was reportedly injured while attempting to stop a train. He was taken to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Following the incident, the state Railway Police also registered additional sections related to railway safety and accident provisions.
Meanwhile, May 17 Movement members claimed that the protest at Chennai Park railway station received support from commuters, with some members of the public joining them in raising slogans against Hindi imposition. Further investigation is under way.