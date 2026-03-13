May 17 group booked for defacing railway boards

Police sources said the protest was carried out for the second consecutive day, with members claiming it was part of their campaign against imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

During the protest, one of the members of the movement was reportedly injured while attempting to stop a train. He was taken to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Following the incident, the state Railway Police also registered additional sections related to railway safety and accident provisions.

Meanwhile, May 17 Movement members claimed that the protest at Chennai Park railway station received support from commuters, with some members of the public joining them in raising slogans against Hindi imposition. Further investigation is under way.