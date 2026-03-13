MRTS service on Mount-Velachery line from Saturday

CHENNAI: With the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) granting approval, Southern Railway on Thursday announced that MRTS services from Velachery to St Thomas Mount station will be introduced from March 14 (Saturday).

Work on the 5km elevated line connecting Velachery and St Thomas Mount had been underway for nearly 18 years.

In a statement, Southern Railway’s Chennai Division said that from Saturday onwards, 43 pairs of trains currently operating between Chennai Beach and Velachery will be extended up to St Thomas Mount station. In addition, two pairs of services each will operate between Chennai Beach and Velachery and between Velachery and St Thomas Mount. In total, 48 pairs of train services will be operated on the section.

Following the inspection, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety ordered the removal of shuttering at an obligatory span of the metro railway line constructed above the MRTS line. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has requested 24 hours to ensure full compliance with safety standards.