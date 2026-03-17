Man rams bike into pedestrian, both die on spot

CHENNAI: A motocyclist and a pedestrian were killed on the spot after the bike hit the man crossing the busy GST Road near Maraimalai Nagar on Sunday night.

The pedestrian has been identified as Dillikumar (32), a native of Melmaruvathur and staying at Keezhakaranai near Maraimalai Nagar. He was employed with a catering service, and was on his way home after completing the work when the accident occurred near Keezhakaranai bus stop.

The biker, Dhanasekar (25) of Gingee in Villupuram, was working with a private bank’s cash collection service in Mandaveli, and was heading from Chengalpattu to Tambaram.

Upon receiving information, the personnel from the Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing in Guduvanchery rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. They were sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Accident happened due to overspeeding: Cops

The pedestrian, identified as Dillikumar (32), a native of Melmaruvathur and staying at Keezhakaranai near Maraimalai Nagar was crossing the busy GST Road when he was hit by the overspeeding two-wheeler on Sunday night, the police said