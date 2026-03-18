LPG crisis: Choosing the alternate route

As India faces a significant LPG supply disruption, households are beginning to rethink their dependence on gas-based cooking. The ongoing crisis, triggered by global supply chain disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, has exposed how vulnerable everyday cooking systems can be when reliant on a single fuel source. While LPG continues to be a reliable cooking source, a combination of modern electric appliances can significantly reduce daily gas usage without compromising on convenience or taste.
One of the most widely adopted alternatives is the induction stovetop. Though often compared to microwave technology due to its use of electromagnetic energy, induction cooking works very differently. Instead of heating the surface, it generates an electromagnetic field that directly heats the base of compatible cookware. This means the vessel itself becomes the source of heat, making the process faster and more energy-efficient than traditional gas stoves.
Induction cooktops are particularly popular for their speed, safety, and ease of cleaning. They heat quickly, maintain consistent temperatures, and automatically switch off when cookware is removed. Contrary to common misconceptions, the electromagnetic field used is localised and does not emit harmful radiation. The only requirement is the use of induction-compatible utensils.
A wide variety of everyday meals can be prepared on induction. Boiling rice, pasta, or millets, making dals and soups, stir-frying vegetables, preparing eggs, and even brewing tea or coffee can all be done efficiently. For many households, this appliance alone can replace a large portion of daily LPG usage.
Another underrated appliance is the electric kettle. While often seen as a tool only for boiling water, it can be surprisingly versatile. Electric kettles heat water faster than most gas stoves because the heating element is in direct contact with the water. They are ideal for quick tasks such as preparing tea or coffee, boiling eggs, making instant oats, or even cooking small portions of noodles. Although limited in capacity, they are extremely efficient for everyday use.
Air fryers have also become a popular addition to modern kitchens. These appliances cook food by circulating hot air at high speeds, creating a crispy texture similar to frying but with minimal oil. Most air fryers operate between 180-200°C, which falls within standard cooking temperatures used in ovens.
When used correctly, with parchment paper, silicone liners, or heat-safe trays, air fryers are safe and convenient. They are especially useful for preparing roasted vegetables, paneer or tofu, sweet potato wedges, marinated fish, chicken, and even roasted nuts or chickpeas. For households looking to reduce oil consumption along with LPG usage, air fryers offer a practical solution.
Beyond appliances, meal preparation plays a crucial role in minimising gas dependency. Batch cooking is one of the simplest strategies. Cooking grains like rice, millets, or quinoa in larger quantities and storing them for two to three days can save both time and fuel. These can be quickly reheated using induction or a microwave when needed.
Similarly, pre-cooking legumes such as chickpeas, beans, or lentils in bulk makes it easier to prepare meals quickly. Storing them in portions allows for effortless preparation of curries, salads, or stir-fries later. Pre-cutting vegetables for upcoming meals can also significantly reduce cooking time and reliance on LPG.
Preparing base gravies, such as onion-tomato masala or vegetable stock, is another effective approach. These can be made in advance and used across multiple dishes during the week. Additionally, partial cooking methods, like boiling potatoes or sweet potatoes ahead of time, can make final meal preparation faster and more energy-efficient.
The shift away from complete dependence on LPG does not require drastic changes. By gradually incorporating appliances like induction cooktops, electric kettles, and air fryers, along with simple meal prep habits, households can create a more efficient, flexible, and sustainable cooking routine.