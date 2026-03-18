LPG crisis: Choosing the alternate route

Induction cooktops are particularly popular for their speed, safety, and ease of cleaning. They heat quickly, maintain consistent temperatures, and automatically switch off when cookware is removed. Contrary to common misconceptions, the electromagnetic field used is localised and does not emit harmful radiation. The only requirement is the use of induction-compatible utensils.

A wide variety of everyday meals can be prepared on induction. Boiling rice, pasta, or millets, making dals and soups, stir-frying vegetables, preparing eggs, and even brewing tea or coffee can all be done efficiently. For many households, this appliance alone can replace a large portion of daily LPG usage.

Another underrated appliance is the electric kettle. While often seen as a tool only for boiling water, it can be surprisingly versatile. Electric kettles heat water faster than most gas stoves because the heating element is in direct contact with the water. They are ideal for quick tasks such as preparing tea or coffee, boiling eggs, making instant oats, or even cooking small portions of noodles. Although limited in capacity, they are extremely efficient for everyday use.