LPG crisis: Fluctuations in the flame game

In Korattur, Om Sakthi Tiffin Centre opened its doors in 2004. Its owner, Santhanaraja, speaks of the shortage as a daily hunt. “Supplies have not been proper. Even if we try ten places, we may get only five or eight cylinders. It is very uncertain,” he says.

Undoubtedly, the menu has shrunken. “For items like idli, we are reducing the quantity. We cook less and manage with what is available,” he says. The kitchen now opens and closes in fragments. “We are open, but we have to close, especially in the afternoon, depending on availability of the cylinders.”

He has avoided the black market so far. “Some people are buying commercial cylinders from private agencies, but that is very costly,” he remarks. A standard cylinder now crosses Rs 2,000, but the supply is not assured.

The impact travels beyond the stove. “If there is no gas, we cannot work, and everyone’s income is affected,” Santhanaraja says.

At Ragam Tiffin Center in Perambur, Arjun, the owner, describes a similar pattern. His shop which operates from 5 am, runs on two or three cylinders on a normal day. Now, they manage with whatever they get, stretching to two cylinders only if necessary. Like many, when supplies are low, they also reduce the quantity of food.

Buying cylinders from private sources costs around Rs 4,500, informs Arjun. This has forced them to rely largely on firewood. “We have turned to using the firewood for cooking. It takes more effort but that is the most viable option now. We have more than 10 people working in the shop, so this shouldn’t affect their work and salaries,” shares Arjun.

At a thalluvandi kadai (push cart stall) in Mogappair West, the routine has been tampered. Balakrishnan, a staff member, says the shop usually changes its cylinder twice in three days but now they can affford to change only once. Because of the shortage, workers are given two days off weekly. The shop runs from 8 am to 11.30 am and resumes from 8 pm to 11.30 pm. The two days off also affects their daily wages.