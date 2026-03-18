Woman partially blinded in acid attack by husband in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman lost her eyesight partially after her estranged husband hurled hydrochloric acid at her following a chase on a street in Pallavaram.

Sources said the woman lost 50% vision in the right eye and is unable to open the left eye following the attack.

The victim alleged though she had, on many occasions, tried to register complaints against her husband, Mohamed Ali (31), hailing from Kundrathur, for domestic violence prior to the incident, the police allegedly persuaded her to “strike a compromise” without formally registering a complaint.

The Pallavaram police said Ali, working as a tea master in Kundrathur, fell in love with the woman, a sales executive in a private firm, some six years ago, and later married her with the consent of both their families. They have a four-year-old daughter.

The woman later got separated from Ali and moved into her parents’ home along with her daughter, as Ali, addicted to alcohol, started suspecting her fidelity, quarrelling with her frequently. Ali, who was often unemployed, would visit the child on weekends.

Recently, the woman had been seeking a divorce, but he did not agree to it. Police inquiries revealed Ali had visited the woman’s parents’ house in Kundrathur around 10.30 pm on Sunday night when the woman’s parents and the child had gone to Madurai for a family function. During an argument, he allegedly refused to grant the divorce and forced her to continue the relationship.