Identity pushed into identity

Are they erasing our histories?

For Grace Banu, writer and trans rights activist and a Dalit trans woman, the problem begins with language. “This Bill is completely erasing the transgender identity and recognising only a few cultural identities. In Tamil Nadu, we have official words — Thirunangai and Thirunambi. They are not using those. They are using ‘Aravani’, which comes from Hindu mythology. This shows the Hindutva ideology they are trying to impose on us,” says Grace, who has been fighting for trans rights for the past 18 years.

The shift is not merely semantic. It forces a Sanskrit-inflected, mythologically rooted vocabulary onto communities that have named themselves in Tamil, Kannada, Odia, and so on. Fred Rogers, mental health professional, trans rights activist, and a man of trans experience, reinforces this point. “The term ‘eunuch’ — people have literally stopped using that term since the 1980s. That derogatory term should never be used. That was the initial fight, just as the initial fight was not to use the term ‘Aravani’, and hence the term Thirunangai was coined by the late CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi. How did they come up with regulatory terms that did not even exist post-1980s? They are forcing their Hindu mythological ideology within trans groups.”

Grace also reads the Bill by what it omits. There are no provisions on education rights, employment rights, political participation, or reservation. There is nothing on protecting trans children from domestic violence within natal families.