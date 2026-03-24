Esoteric Ebb: A review

Psst, here’s a secret. I have fooled my friends these past few years. They’ve spent hundreds of hours playing Dungeons and Dragons with me, while being unaware that I’ve struggled to get past page two of the players handbook. Who’s actually reading all of that? Anyway, what they don’t know can’t hurt them. And they’ll never need to know this. I’ve now played the 2026 game, Esoteric Ebb, and that has taught me everything about D&D, the way nothing else successfully could.

Esoteric Ebb (EE) is a single-player role-playing-game that calls itself a “disco-like”. You must definitely play Disco Elysium (DE) first, which is what EE is inspired from. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that you can just skip this review if you’ve tried DE and didn’t really like it. These two games are quite similar.

You see, in EE, when the main character Ragn “woke up”, realised he might have lost his memories, and learnt that he was put in charge of solving a crime, I was already bored. I quite recently finished playing DE and didn’t want to sit through a high-fantasy fanfiction edition of it. But my jaw dropped after just a few more interactions into the game, when I realised the possibilities extended by a very significant gameplay component. Unlike in Disco, Esoteric Ebb brings in the concept of Spellcasting! This changes a lot of things.