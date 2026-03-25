The downside of popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Zepbound

GLP-1 receptor agonists, popularly known through medications like Ozempic and Zepbound, have rapidly emerged as groundbreaking tools in the management of obesity and metabolic health. Clinically, their impact is undeniable: they improve blood sugar control, support significant weight loss, and reduce cardiometabolic risk. However, recent global research suggests that their influence extends far beyond physiology. These drugs are not just reshaping bodies, they are reshaping behaviours, identities, and mental health, in complex and sometimes concerning ways.

A recent study published in PLOS Global Public Health highlights how GLP-1 drugs are functioning as both medical and social interventions. Drawing from user experiences across countries such as Japan, Denmark, Brazil, and the United States, researchers observed strikingly similar patterns in how individuals relate to food, their bodies, and their environments after starting these medications.

One of the most commonly reported experiences among users is the sense of finally “feeling normal.” Significant weight loss often leads to improved social interactions, better treatment in professional settings, and a renewed sense of confidence. While this can be empowering, it also brings a deeper awareness of past stigma and bias. Many users describe a painful realisation of how differently they were perceived before losing weight. This underscores the need for psychological support alongside physical transformation, especially when weight loss is rapid.