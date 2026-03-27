No fresh bird flu death, Guindy park to reopen today

CHENNAI: The Guindy Children’s Park is set to reopen to visitors from Friday, nearly a week after it was shut following an avian influenza (H5N1) outbreak that killed around 40 birds. Forest department officials said no fresh bird death has been reported since March 18, and the facility has now been declared safe for the public.

According to officials, all birds housed inside the Vedanthangal aviary are currently healthy, with no signs of distress. “Their flight patterns and dietary intake are normal, and continuous monitoring has not indicated any abnormal behaviour,” a source said, adding that the situation has stabilised over the past several days.

The decision to reopen the park was taken after a series of reviews by Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Chennai Wildlife Warden Yogesh Kulal and Vandalur Zoo Director T Ritto Cyriac.

Officials confirmed that comprehensive sanitation and biosecurity measures have been completed across the premises, including disinfection of enclosures, walkways and visitor areas.

“Yes, closure during peak visitor days does result in revenue loss. But public safety was our priority. In fact, we could have restricted access only to the aviary and kept other sections open. Instead, we chose to shut the entire park as a precaution,” a senior forest official clarified.

He added that the park is now “totally safe” for visitors, with surveillance and preventive protocols continuing as a routine measure. The park was closed on March 20 after a sudden spike in bird deaths beginning March 13, which was later confirmed as avian influenza by a national laboratory.