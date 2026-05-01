Armstrong case accused attempts to fly to Bangkok, intercepted at Bengaluru airport

CHENNAI: Aswathaman, an accused in the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong, was intercepted at the Bengaluru international airport while trying to fly to Bangkok.

According to MKB Nagar police official sources, Aswathaman, the son of history-sheeter Nagendran, was stopped by Bengaluru immigration officials on Wednesday evening based on a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against him. The Bengaluru police alerted their Chennai counterparts, following which a team from MKB Nagar police station secured him and brought him for inquiry.

The police said Aswathaman was recently released on conditional bail and had been complying with bail conditions, including appearing before the court earlier this week. Investigators are now examining whether his attempt to travel abroad amounted to a violation of the LOC.

During inquiry, he submitted return tickets and gave a written undertaking. No fresh case was registered, the police said, and indicated steps would be taken to move the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of his bail.