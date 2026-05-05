Eat right, everywhere

Travel often disrupts routine, but your nutrition doesn’t have to fall apart with it. Whether you’re navigating hotel buffets, local cuisines, or long days out, a few simple principles can help you stay consistent without over-restricting. The goal isn’t perfection, it’s making better choices, most of the time.
Start by structuring your plate. A reliable approach is to build meals with roughly half vegetables, one quarter protein, and one quarter carbohydrates, with fats used in moderation. This simple visual guide helps control portions while ensuring you’re getting enough fibre and protein to stay full and energised.
Vegetables should be the foundation of most meals. Non-starchy options like leafy greens, beans, brinjal (eggplant), pumpkin, and gourds are low in calories and high in fibre, making them ideal when you’re eating out more often than usual. When dining at restaurants, opt for dishes that are grilled, sautéed, or roasted rather than fried. If you have access to a kitchen or even a microwave, keeping frozen vegetables on hand can make it easier to add volume to your meals without extra effort.
Protein is equally important, especially when your goal is to maintain muscle and manage hunger. Aim to include a quality protein source in every main meal, around 15-25 grams per meal is a practical target for most people. Good travel-friendly options include eggs, grilled chicken, fish curries, lentils (dal), yogurt, and chickpeas. Prioritise grilled, baked, or curry-based preparations over deep-fried versions to keep calories in check without compromising on taste.
Carbohydrates should be chosen mindfully. Staples like rice, roti, or bread are easy to overconsume, particularly in buffet settings. Stick to one portion and avoid automatic refills. A useful strategy is the “FPC order”, eat Fibre first (vegetables), then Protein, and then Carbohydrates. This naturally helps regulate appetite and prevents overeating. If available, choose whole grain options like brown rice or whole wheat roti.
Fats, while essential, can add up quickly, especially in cuisines that use coconut milk or oil generously. Enjoy these dishes, but limit heavier gravies to once a day and be cautious with fried foods. If you’re someone who tends to snack, carrying small portions of nuts or seeds like flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds can be a smarter alternative.
Breakfast is an easy place to make a strong start. Instead of sweet options like pastries, jams, or sugary cereals, go for savoury, protein-rich meals. Eggs, dal-based dishes, or vegetable-forward breakfasts help stabilise energy levels and reduce cravings later in the day.
When eating out, a few behavioural strategies go a long way. Start your meal with a salad, soup, or vegetable dish to manage hunger. Choose water, coconut water, or herbal teas over sugary beverages. Be mindful of alcohol intake, as it can quickly increase overall calorie consumption and affect recovery. Stop eating when you feel comfortably full, not when the plate is empty.
Local cuisines can absolutely be enjoyed, just with awareness. For example, dishes like idiyappam with chicken curry, egg hoppers with vegetables, or a vegetable stir mix can be balanced choices. Heavier meals like creamy dishes are best treated as occasional indulgences, focus on the protein and vegetable components, and moderate the portions of rice or refined carbs.
Lastly, don’t forget movement. Travel often reduces your daily activity levels, so aim to stay active where possible. Hitting 8,000-10,000 steps a day, tracked through your phone or smartwatch, is a practical benchmark to support metabolism and overall health.
Consistency during travel isn’t about rigid rules, it’s about making intentional choices. Eat well, enjoy the experience, and if one meal is heavier, balance it out with a lighter next one. That’s how sustainable habits are built, even on the move.