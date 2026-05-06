No promotion for transport staff sans AICTE-approved degree, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that seniority or promotions cannot be claimed by staff of state transport corporations (STCs) if their higher educational degrees are not duly recognised or approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) during the relevant period.

The court set aside and dismissed the writ petitions filed by certain employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Villupuram) Limited, while allowing the review applications filed by the corporation.

The order was passed on review applications seeking a review of a division bench order dated June 25, 2025, dismissing the appeals against a single judge’s order dated March 26, 2024 on the writ petitions filed by the staff.

The single judge had ordered the corporation to include the names. The corporation’s appeals against the order were dismissed by a division bench, following which it filed review applications.

Additional Advocate General P Kumaresan, appearing for the corporation, submitted that recognition/approval of AICTE is mandatory for technical courses. However, in this case, the B.E. degrees obtained by the staff had not been approved by AICTE during the academic years in which they completed the course.