Chennai Corporation schools improve performance, clock 92% in Class 12 board exams

CHENNAI: Out of the 5,179 students from Chennai corporation schools who appeared for the Class 12 board examination this year, as many as 4,778 passed, registering a pass percentage of 92.26%, an increase of 4.14% compared to last year.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.11% against 89.85%. However, compared to last year, boys showed greater improvement, with their pass percentage increasing by 6.15%, while girls recorded an increase of only 2.65%.

Among districts, Chennai has been ranked 29, securing 90.60 pass percentage in the list of government schools, including city corporation schools’ performance.

A senior corporation official from the education department told TNIE, “This year, corporation schools have performed extremely well in terms of pass percentage and the number of students who scored centum in various subjects.

Two schools even secured a 100% pass percentage. All schools recorded pass percentages of above 78%, with Chennai Higher Secondary School in Korattur registering the lowest at 78%. We will coordinate with the school to understand the reasons behind the lower percentage and work towards improving it next year.”