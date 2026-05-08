Chennai Corporation schools register 92.26% pass rate in Class 12 board exams

CHENNAI: Chennai corporation schools recorded a pass percentage of 92.26 in this year's Class 12 examinations, with 4,778 of the 5,179 students who appeared for the exam clearing them, marking a 4.14% increase from last year.

Girls recorded a higher pass percentage at 94.11%, compared to 89.85% among boys. However, in comparison with last year, boys showed a greater improvement with their pass percentage increasing by 6.15%, while girls registered only an increase of 2.65% compared to last year.

Among districts, Chennai is ranked 29, securing 90.60% pass rate in the list of performance of government schools including city corporation schools.

While Nungambakkam Girls Higher Secondary School was the only corporation school to record an 100% pass percentage over the past two years, Chennai Higher Secondary School in CIT Nagar joined the list this year.

From 35 city corporation higher secondary schools, nearly 173 students, including 154 girls and 19 boys secured a centum in various subjects. Last year, only 54 centum was recorded. As many as 43 students scored between 551 and 600 marks, while 241 scored between 501 and 550 marks.