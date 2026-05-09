TN board class 12 examination results: Dhobi's daughter scores 593, tops Chennai corporation

CHENNAI: In a remarkabale feat, Maithili A, daughter of Nandhakumar T who works as a dhobi, washing and ironing clothes, has bagged the first rank among Chennai corporation school students by scoring 593 out of 600 marks in the Class 12 exams, on Friday.
A student of Chennai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Pulla Avenue, Maithili hails from a joint family residing at PP Garden in Aminjikarai. She has secured centum in three subjects – accountancy, economics and business mathematics.
Crediting the achievement to her parents and teachers, she said, “Without my parents, I would not have achieved this. They never pressured me or asked me to do household work. My teachers also guided me day and night, responding to my phone calls whenever I had doubts.”
Speaking to TNIE, her father Nandhakumar said, “I studied BSc mathematics and wanted to join the police service. But things didn’t work out and I had to continue our family profession of washing clothes. All I wanted was to see my daughters — Maithili and her younger sister Lavanya — achieve great things in life. Today, Maithili has made us both proud and happy.”
He added that Maithili studied in a private school until Class 5, but due to financial difficulties, she had to be shifted to the corporation school. “She never wanted to join tuition classes after understanding our situation. It was her efforts and the school’s guidance that helped her win,” he said.
Maithili now aspires to become a Chartered Accountant and hopes to join a private coaching centre in West Mambalam. However, the course fee of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 remains a concern for the family.
Once missed meet-up with Vijay still a dream
Recalling her Class 10 results, Maithili said she had scored 484 marks, but missed receiving an award from actor Vijay during the Thalapathy Vijay Educational Awards function by just six marks. “I was disappointed then, but this time I hope I will get the award,” she said. Noting that Vijay’s award initiative has indirectly motivated students to focus on academics, her father said, “We are huge Vijay fans. She worked very hard in Class 10 hoping to receive an award from him, but missed it.”