Festive mood takes over Chennai as Vijay takes oath

CHENNAI: The shrill of whistles, smoke from firecrackers and chants of ‘Vijay Anna’ filled the city’s air on Sunday. It was not an ordinary weekend as thousands had gathered under the scorching summer sun to watch the swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as the new chief minister, through the giant LED screens installed at 23 locations across the city.
From Kathipara Junction to Marina Beach, supporters — many draped in red-and-yellow shawls and dressed in Vijay’s trademark white shirt and beige pants — had overwhelmed the venues. Many children were also spotted at these venues.
TVK supporters carrying yellow-red coloured whistles, hand fans, and posters bearing Vijay’s image were visible at all the venues. The roads leading to Nehru Stadium were barricaded, allowing entry only to those with passes, while hundreds without passes gathered outside or watched the ceremony on mobile phones. Supporters also distributed laddoos across the city. “I came all the way from Madurai for the event, but they wouldn’t allow us without passes,” said a woman supporter. Supporters from districts including Tiruvannamalai were also stopped.
The city corporation had arranged shamianas and seating at all screening venues. However, while seating was available for only around 150 to 200 people at several locations, turnout far exceeded expectations, as nearly 400-500 people gathered at some spots. Others watched the event standing.
The loudest cheers erupted when Vijay began his oath with the words, “C Joseph Vijay ennum naan.” The moment triggered whistles, applause, and emotional celebrations among the public.
At Chennai Central Railway Station, the air was full of celebration as women were dancing during Vijay’s speech, while travellers from Kerala, Karnataka, and even Malaysia stopped to watch the live telecast. At Besant Nagar Beach, around 150 people gathered to witness the ceremony. Nearly 500 attended the screening near Kathipara Bridge, and hundreds took part at the Marina Beach.
Small vendors near the screening venues and Nehru Stadium witnessed brisk business. Face-painting artists painted ‘TVK’ and party flags on supporters, while roadside stalls sold TVK shawls, whistles, and towels.
Many supporters saw Vijay’s victory as a decisive break from the decades-long dominance of DMK and AIADMK. “For so many years, it was only DMK or AIADMK. This election felt different because youngsters came out largely to support Vijay,” said Pranav (22) at Central station.
Meanwhile, Rajalakshmi P (26), who attended the event near Kathipara, questioned how the TVK government would fulfill its promises, citing TN’s financial strain. She also criticised the proposed eight-gram gold marriage assistance scheme, claiming it indirectly reinforces dowry practices.
While the free electricity announcement drew loud cheers, the anti-drug initiative was largely welcomed among the public. “Many youngsters are losing concentration and destroying their future because of drugs. Strict action is necessary,” said K Bharathi at Marina Beach.
In a few locations, like at Chennai Central, there were frequent internet connectivity issues. Yet, celebrations continued and the public stood along Kamarajar Salai and Central hoping to catch a glimpse of the new chief minister.
(With inputs from Arvint S, T David Shyam, Joan Janet, and A John Milton @ Chennai)