Festive mood takes over Chennai as Vijay takes oath

CHENNAI: The shrill of whistles, smoke from firecrackers and chants of ‘Vijay Anna’ filled the city’s air on Sunday. It was not an ordinary weekend as thousands had gathered under the scorching summer sun to watch the swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as the new chief minister, through the giant LED screens installed at 23 locations across the city.

From Kathipara Junction to Marina Beach, supporters — many draped in red-and-yellow shawls and dressed in Vijay’s trademark white shirt and beige pants — had overwhelmed the venues. Many children were also spotted at these venues.

TVK supporters carrying yellow-red coloured whistles, hand fans, and posters bearing Vijay’s image were visible at all the venues. The roads leading to Nehru Stadium were barricaded, allowing entry only to those with passes, while hundreds without passes gathered outside or watched the ceremony on mobile phones. Supporters also distributed laddoos across the city. “I came all the way from Madurai for the event, but they wouldn’t allow us without passes,” said a woman supporter. Supporters from districts including Tiruvannamalai were also stopped.