Vijay assumes charge at Secretariat, reshuffles top bureaucracy

TVK president Joseph C Vijay visited the Tamil Nadu Secretariat for the first time on Sunday after being sworn in as Chief Minister earlier in the day. On his arrival at Fort St. George, he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the police before proceeding to the Chief Minister’s chamber.

Vijay signed official papers and was greeted by senior bureaucrats, including Secretaries to Government and senior police officers.

Soon after assuming office, the new Chief Minister effected a key bureaucratic reshuffle. Dr. P Senthilkumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Health and Family Welfare Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary/Secretary-I to the Chief Minister.

G Laxmi Priya, IAS, Secretary to Government, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary-II to the Chief Minister.

The government also declared that the posts of Additional Chief Secretary/Secretary-I to the Chief Minister and Secretary-II to the Chief Minister would be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre posts of “Chief Secretary” and “Registrar of Cooperative Societies” specified in Schedule II-A of the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016.

(With inputs from PTI)