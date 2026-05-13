Ethiraj offers admission to girl abandoned by parents

CHENNAI: After TNIE published a report on the hardships faced by 17-year-old R Annapoorani, a student of GCC’s Saidapet Girls Higher Secondary School who scored 428 in Class 12 despite all odds, chairman of Ethiraj College for Women, VM Muralidharan on Tuesday offered her admission to the BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence course she aspired to study.

Annapoorani was abandoned by her parents at a temple when she was just three months old. Her great-grandmother, D Kamalam, raised and educated her while working as a domestic help.

Offering the seat, Muralidharan said, “I saw the girl’s story published by TNIE on X and immediately wanted to offer her a seat in our college with a full scholarship.”

College principal Dr S Uma Gowrie said the gesture aligns with founder VL Ethiraj’s vision of empowering women through education. She added apart from academics, the college focuses on building self-confidence and holistic development, so students can support their families and reach their full potential.