Coastal creations filled with nutrients

Coastal food cultures have nourished communities across Asia, the Pacific Islands, coastal Africa, and other tropical regions for centuries. Built around seafood, tropical fruits, coconuts, and seasonal plant foods, these diets are deeply rooted in geography, climate, and tradition. Interestingly, many of these traditional eating patterns align closely with what modern nutrition science now recommends for long-term health, recovery, and disease prevention.

At the heart of most coastal diets is seafood. Fish and shellfish are among the most nutrient-dense and bioavailable protein sources available. Unlike many forms of red meat, seafood generally contains lower amounts of saturated fat while still providing high-quality protein necessary for muscle repair, enzyme production, and overall body function.

One of the biggest nutritional advantages of seafood is its omega-3 fatty acid content. Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, mackerel, and herring are rich in EPA and DHA, two omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids known for their protective role in cardiovascular health, brain function, and inflammation control. Since the body cannot produce these fats in meaningful quantities, dietary intake becomes essential.