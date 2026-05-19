Railways approves Arakkonam-Chengalpattu double-line project to boost suburban network

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday approved the construction of a 68-kilometre double-line between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu in the Southern Railway zone to boost the Chennai suburban rail network.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project will play a significant role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency.

Highlighting the significance of the project, the Minister further added that the project will strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of key commodities including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel.

Meanwhile, an official statement issued to the media added, “The section forms part of the important Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam”.

However, no deadline has been specified for the completion of the project.