A handbook on nutrition for Gastrointestinal Disorders

The human gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that play a vital role in digestion, immunity, metabolism, and overall health. This ecosystem, known as the gut microbiota, helps regulate immune responses and maintain the integrity of the intestinal lining. When this balance is disrupted, a condition known as dysbiosis, it can contribute to inflammation and gastrointestinal disorders such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), including Ulcerative Colitis (UC).

Diet plays a major role in shaping the gut microbiota. Research has consistently shown that dietary modifications can positively influence gut microbiota composition and reduce inflammation. Anti-inflammatory dietary patterns rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, legumes, and healthy fats have been associated with improvements in quality of life, nutritional status, and disease activity in individuals with UC. Reductions in inflammatory markers such as CRP and fecal calprotectin have also been observed, along with improvements in metabolic health.