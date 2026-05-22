Chennai airport to review Ebola response protocols

CHENNAI: The Airport Health Organisation (APHO) has called an emergency coordination meeting on Friday at the Chennai airport to review Ebola preparedness and response protocols with international airlines, immigration officials, CISF personnel, state health authorities and other stakeholders. The move comes in the wake of WHO declaring the ongoing outbreak a public health emergency.

Chennai airport, one of busiest international gateways having direct connections to the Middle East, Southeast Asia and transit links to Africa, will be strengthening its disease-monitoring systems amid concerns over cross-border transmission through air travel.

Under the revised standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, airlines operating international services into Chennai have been instructed to distribute self declaration forms (SDFs) to all arriving passengers, including those transiting through African countries affected by the Ebola outbreak.

Cabin crew have been asked to ensure that passengers and crew complete the forms before landing.

Airlines have also been directed to make mandatory in-flight announcements on Ebola symptoms and reporting requirements, while crew members must immediately alert APHO officials if any passenger displays symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, rashes, weakness or bleeding manifestations.

The ministry has additionally advised carriers to stock adequate quantities of masks, gloves, PPE kits, sanitisers and universal precaution kits onboard the aircraft.