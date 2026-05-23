From sweltering heat to gusty sand storm, Chennai witnesses unusual weather shift

CHENNAI: After days of heat-wave-like conditions, Chennai woke up to an unusual change in weather on Saturday, with cloudy skies and strong gusty winds.

Notably, reports of a sandstorm along the city’s iconic Marina beach brought dramatic relief from soaring temperatures.

The regional meteorological centre had forecast maximum temperatures of around 40–41 degrees Celsius for the city. However, the sudden shift in wind pattern and extensive cloud cover kept temperatures significantly lower through the day, offering respite to residents struggling through one of the hottest spells of the season.

The sudden transformation also caught the attention of beachgoers and fishermen, particularly along Marina beach, where strong winds whipped up sand across the shoreline during the morning hours.

K Bharati, a fisherman from Nochikuppam, said rough sea conditions and powerful winds created difficult conditions near the coast.

“Two boats capsised in the near-shore waters while returning from fishing. Fortunately, nobody was injured. This is very rare. Winds were extremely strong, and the sea was rough during the morning hours,” he said.