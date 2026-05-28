CPI(M) protests in Chennai over ED raids at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a protest in Chennai on Thursday over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The raids, conducted as part of a high-profile money laundering investigation into the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case, targeted properties allegedly linked to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to ANI, CPI(M) Central Chennai District Secretary G Selva criticised the raid on Vijayan’s residence, alleging that Communist parties were being deliberately targeted. He claimed that the RSS and the BJP were misusing autonomous agencies such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against opposition leaders.

Citing an official press release, Selva further stated that the ED had not recovered any significant evidence from premises linked to Vijayan.

"Actually, we strongly condemn the ED raid against our comrade Pinarayi Vijayan because the ED raid was used to implement the BJP-RSS agenda. We strongly condemn it. They conducted raids in 12 places, and in all 12 places, they didn't get even a single paper. Even the official press release on behalf of the ED said 'nil'--they didn't get any information from Pinarayi Vijayan's office or home. This clearly shows it is a political vendetta against Communist parties, particularly CPI(M)," he said.

He further demanded Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condemn the ED raids and the arrest of CPI(M) leader MA Baby by the Delhi police.

Earlier, Delhi police detained M A Baby and several party workers during a protest against the ED raids at the residence of Pinarayi Vijayan. Police said the protesters were detained to maintain law and order and later released.

(With inputs from ANI)