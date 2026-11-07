Madras HC asks collector to form team to track down temple land

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Chennai district collector to form a team of officials from different government departments and agencies to identify high-value land belonging to a temple in Chennai city.

A division bench of justices G Jayachandran and E Manoharan passed the order on a batch of petitions, including one by K Sriram of Vandalur, seeking action to retrieve 483 grounds of land belonging to Sri Agastheeswara Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal temple in Nungambakkam.

“For the purpose of identifying and reconciling the properties, we direct the district collector, Chennai, to constitute a team of officers consisting of the tahsildar, head surveyor, and senior officers of the Greater Chennai Corporation,” the bench said in a recent order.

It directed the team to examine the title documents and sale deeds, measure the lands in the field, identify the properties standing in the name of the temple and examine the properties sold on behalf of the temple.

The bench asked the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR & CE) department to take necessary steps to recover rental arrears from the tenants who are occupying the temple properties. In case of any failure to pay rent arrears, necessary action shall be taken for their eviction, it said.

Further, it directed the HR &CE commissioner to take action for recovering the land under illegal occupation.