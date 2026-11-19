CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has begun repairing at least two of the four AC bus shelters in Royapuram and at Thirupalli Street on Wall Tax Road, after a November 14 TNIE report highlighted poor maintenance.

The report highlighted that people under the influence of alcohol and others occupied the shelters, leaving commuters with little access to the facilities. The toilets were damaged or locked, drinking water units did not work, toughened safety glass was cracked and the signboard on breastfeeding advertised a facility that did not exist.

Sources said the ACs, drinking water units and toilets at the Royapuram shelter have since been repaired and cleaned, while the surrounding area, which was littered with empty liquor bottles, has been cleared.

Civic body officials have been visiting the shelter frequently along with police personnel and ruling party representatives to ensure it is used by passengers. Non-passengers have largely stopped frequenting the shelter since these visits began, sources said, though the breastfeeding room outside the shelter remains locked.