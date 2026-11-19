CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has begun repairing at least two of the four AC bus shelters in Royapuram and at Thirupalli Street on Wall Tax Road, after a November 14 TNIE report highlighted poor maintenance.
The report highlighted that people under the influence of alcohol and others occupied the shelters, leaving commuters with little access to the facilities. The toilets were damaged or locked, drinking water units did not work, toughened safety glass was cracked and the signboard on breastfeeding advertised a facility that did not exist.
Sources said the ACs, drinking water units and toilets at the Royapuram shelter have since been repaired and cleaned, while the surrounding area, which was littered with empty liquor bottles, has been cleared.
Civic body officials have been visiting the shelter frequently along with police personnel and ruling party representatives to ensure it is used by passengers. Non-passengers have largely stopped frequenting the shelter since these visits began, sources said, though the breastfeeding room outside the shelter remains locked.
At the Thirupalli Street shelter, the ACs have been repaired and are back in use, but the drinking water units here and at the Ambedkar College shelter are yet to be repaired. At the Ambedkar College shelter, a breastfeeding room signboard still remains despite no such facility, while the men’s toilet is still damaged.
GCC commissioner GS Sameeran said, “Security personnel have been deployed and the maintenance issues at the AC bus shelters are being addressed.”
Meanwhile, housekeeping staff and security personnel at the AC bus shelters said their salaries for September and October were disbursed only on Wednesday evening, after a delay of over two months.
A worker requesting anonymity said, “I joined here after mid-September, but I have not received my salary since then. For the past week, the contractor has been saying I will get the salary ‘tomorrow’.” Workers also said the corporation was not providing them with cleaning materials and they had been purchasing them with their own money for the last two months.