CHENNAI: The return of easterly winds and rain has improved Chennai’s air quality, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to 89 on Monday from 224 on November 21. However, the relief comes amid concern over gaps in the monitoring network, with several continuous ambient air quality stations offline or reporting incomplete readings. The latest reading has placed the city in the “satisfactory” category.
The improvement has coincided with easterlies and rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu. Rain can remove particulate matter from the air, while winds disperse pollutants, though the benefit may be temporary. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted moderate rain, with heavy spells at times, in Chennai and neighbouring districts for the next couple of days.
While the improvement brings relief, the monitoring gaps complicate the picture. Gummidipoondi AQI peaked at 366 on Saturday before the station was allegedly shut down on Sunday. Official sources said it was due to sensor issues, but activists claimed there is a pattern, saying this was not the first time such an outage occurred. “Even in the past, whenever the station recorded a high AQI value, TNPCB simply shut down the station and waited for weather conditions to improve,” an activist said.
It may be recollected that Gummidipoondi had beaten even Delhi in AQI recently. Sources said the state environment minister’s office has sought explanation from the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on why Gummidipoondi was recording such high pollution levels following a TNIE article. However, the outage has made it difficult to establish the pollution concentration.
Problems have also affected stations in Manali and Velachery, involving sensor and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) software issues, according to sources familiar with the data. At Perungudi and Manali, PM10 and PM2.5 readings were affected by sensor issues, although other pollutant parameters were available. Velachery showed no data, while Ennore and Alandur had insufficient data to calculate an AQI. The TNPCB’s Ennore station has reportedly been non-functional for a prolonged period.
On Monday, the CPCB dashboard (Sameer app) showed only four of Chennai’s nine stations as active: Arumbakkam (95), Kodungaiyur (74), Manali Village (66) and Royapuram (65). The problem extends beyond Chennai. For instance, the monitoring stations in Tiruchy and Madurai have reportedly been non-functional for a long time.