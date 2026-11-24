CHENNAI: The return of easterly winds and rain has improved Chennai’s air quality, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to 89 on Monday from 224 on November 21. However, the relief comes amid concern over gaps in the monitoring network, with several continuous ambient air quality stations offline or reporting incomplete readings. The latest reading has placed the city in the “satisfactory” category.

The improvement has coincided with easterlies and rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu. Rain can remove particulate matter from the air, while winds disperse pollutants, though the benefit may be temporary. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted moderate rain, with heavy spells at times, in Chennai and neighbouring districts for the next couple of days.

While the improvement brings relief, the monitoring gaps complicate the picture. Gummidipoondi AQI peaked at 366 on Saturday before the station was allegedly shut down on Sunday. Official sources said it was due to sensor issues, but activists claimed there is a pattern, saying this was not the first time such an outage occurred. “Even in the past, whenever the station recorded a high AQI value, TNPCB simply shut down the station and waited for weather conditions to improve,” an activist said.