Chennai: World-class riverfront plan may have to wait as garbage piles up on beaches

CHENNAI: The state government’s latest promise to transform the Cooum and Adyar into ‘world-class’ riverfronts has run into the old question of whether the city can clean its rivers while sewage, solid waste and urban debris keep entering them. Tonnes of pollutants are being flushed into the sea through the Adyar estuary and deposited on city beaches.

The government has announced global tenders to prepare detailed feasibility and project reports for restoring the two rivers, with a vision of boating, walkways, recreational spaces and clean riverbanks modelled partly on Seoul’s Cheonggyecheon and Singapore’s Kallang river. But the condition of Chennai’s rivers and coast may be pointing to a city which is still struggling with the basics.

The entire coastal stretch from Adyar bar mouth to Nochikuppam is carpeted with water hyacinth mixed with plastics, liquor bottles and other urban waste.

“The debris have been getting flushed into the sea for the last four days. The waves are bringing it back and depositing it on the shore,” said K Bharati, president of the South Indian Fishermen Association.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has been undertaking beach-cleaning operations, but fishermen said the recurring accumulation showed that cleaning the shoreline alone could not address the source. During Cyclone Montha last year, plastic, thermocol, bottles and water hyacinth washed out through the Adyar, and fishermen complained of spending hours removing plastic from their nets.