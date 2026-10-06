An 8th-century cave temple for Narasimha near Madurai

One among the important Vishnu temples near Madurai is in Yanaimalai, where the presiding deity is Yoga Narasimha. According to the Sthala Puranam (traditional story), Romasa Maharishi, who was childless, performed penance to Narasimha on the banks of Padma Tataka in Yanaimalai, to beget progeny. Narasimha appeared in His ferocious form that even the devas were afraid of Him. Prayers that his ferocity be abated led to Prahlada coming there, as also Mahalakshmi, who stayed on at this sacred place as Narasingavalli Thayar. Narasimha, thus pacified, blessed Romasa Maharishi for his wish to be fulfilled.

Yanaimalai, a small hill, gets its name from the Tamil words ‘yanai’, meaning elephant, and ‘malai’, meaning hill as it resembles a seated elephant. At the base of this hill is a rock-cut cave-temple for Yoga Narasimha, belonging to the Pandya era of the 8th century CE.