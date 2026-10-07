Disrespecting media amounts to 'disrespecting' citizens: Actor Prakash Raj

CHENNAI: Actor-activist Prakash Raj mounted a sharp attack on political leaders who evade media scrutiny, saying disrespecting press conferences amounts to "disrespecting" the citizens whose questions journalists represent.

Addressing reporters here on October 6, Raj maintained that while he belongs to no political party, he remains invested in people-centric politics, emphasising that the Constitution requires citizens to engage politically while elected representatives carry out governance.

He also criticised the ruling parties for avoiding transparency and denying democratic spaces for public protests and demanded accountability from those in power.

"Why are you refusing to hold press meets? Why are you disrespecting and demeaning the press?" Raj asked, emphasising that elected leaders, whether a Chief Minister or the Prime Minister, are duty-bound to answer questions posed by the media on behalf of the public.

Widening his criticism during the briefing, Raj launched a scathing offensive against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Union government over electoral integrity.