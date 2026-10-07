The vegetarian spectrum: Balancing nutritional adequacy and health benefits

Protein is another nutrient that often receives unnecessary attention in discussions about vegetarianism. Adequate protein can be obtained from dals, lentils, beans, soy foods, dairy, eggs, nuts, and seeds when consumed in sufficient amounts and variety. However, individuals with higher requirements, including athletes, older adults, and those recovering from illness, may benefit from more deliberate protein planning.

It is also important to distinguish a whole-food vegetarian diet from a highly processed one. A diet centred around vegetables, pulses, whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds, and minimally processed foods is nutritionally very different from a vegetarian diet dominated by refined carbohydrates, fried foods, sugary beverages, and ultra-processed foods. Both may be vegetarian, but their impact on health can be very different.

Ultimately, vegetarianism is not simply about removing meat from the plate. It is about what replaces it and whether the resulting diet provides sufficient protein, micronutrients, fibre, and healthy fats. A well-planned vegetarian diet can be nutritionally complete and support long-term health, while an inadequately planned diet can result in nutrient deficiencies regardless of its plant-based label. The emphasis should therefore be on dietary quality, variety, nutritional adequacy and sustainability rather than on the label of the diet itself.