Over 100 AISF, AIYF cadres held in Chennai protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal

CHENNAI: A day ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chennai, the city witnessed protests by youths in a few places, including Sivananda Salai and Besant Nagar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar or his removal from the key post immediately.

The city police arrested more than 100 cadres of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) as they attempted to march to the Secretariat demanding the removal of the CEC. The protesters were stopped by police while proceeding along Sivananda Salai after assembling near the Periyar statue on Anna Salai. Despite resistance and heated arguments, they were detained at a community hall.

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja and party functionaries went to the community hall and expressed their solidarity with the youths protested. Raja told the students that he and other DMK functionaries would not leave the place until the arrested students are released.