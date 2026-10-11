PM Modi inaugurates Chennai Metro Phase II stretch, takes rail ride with CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for projects and also dedicate projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.

Upon his arrival at the airport by 11 am, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accorded him a warm welcome.

PM Modi briefly held a roadshow and waved at the BJP workers and supporters who lined up behind barricades near the airport to welcome him.

As Modi's motorcade moved out of the airport, a serpentine queue of BJP workers and supporters waiting on roadsides waved to him and raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," slogans.

Tamil Nadu BJP accorded him a warm welcome by also holding cultural programmes like traditional dance shows on specially earmarked spaces on the roadside near the airport.

PM Modi’s convoy then headed to the venue of Chennai Metro Rail inauguration.

Soon after inaugurating the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, PM Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay together flagged off the new services and travelled on the Metro train.

The new services are covered under Corridor four of Phase two of the Metro Rail project.

In the newly inaugurated stretch, there are a total of 11 elevated Metro Stations covering approximately 15 km.