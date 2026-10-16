Owners not ready, land-pooling plan at Madambakkam, Thirumazhisai dropped

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Department has decided to drop the proposed land pooling scheme for Madambakkam and five of the seven schemes planned for Thirumazhisai, following opposition from residents and landowners in the proposed development areas.

Sources said the declarations of intention for the Madambakkam scheme and the five Thirumazhisai schemes had lapsed, while the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has submitted the draft schemes for the remaining two Thirumazhisai land pooling areas to the government for further approval. CMDA member-secretary AR Rahul Nadh confirmed the decision when contacted but did not explain the reasons.

The decision marks a setback to the CMDA’s plans to promote planned urban development in the two areas, with Madambakkam having been envisaged as Tamil Nadu’s first land pooling area development scheme and Thirumazhisai identified for large-scale residential and commercial development on Chennai’s western outskirts.

In March 2024, the CMDA issued a declaration of intention to make the Madambakkam scheme, covering 600 acres across Madambakkam, Agaramthen and Kovilanchery villages, which was intended to facilitate planned development by pooling land and returning a portion of the developed plots to landowners.