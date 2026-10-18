Despite heavy rain, over 1.5 lakh passengers travel by Chennai buses ahead of holidays

CHENNAI: Around 1.53 lakh passengers travelled by special and regular buses from Chennai by midnight on Saturday for the Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami holidays, despite heavy rain lashing the city.

According to data released by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), a total of 3,679 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 1,488 special buses, were operated on Saturday until midnight.

The number of passengers travelling out of Chennai increased over the three days from October 15 to 17, with a total of 4.15 lakh passengers using the services till midnight on Saturday.

On Friday, a total of 3,346 buses, comprising 2,191 regular services and 1,155 special buses, were operated, ferrying around 1.47 lakh passengers.

On Thursday, 2,546 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 355 special buses, were operated, carrying 1.15 lakh passengers.

The special buses were operated from five locations in the city — Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, Poonamallee, Madhavaram, the CMDA truck terminal at Koyambedu and the Maraimalai Nagar truck terminal.

The heavy rains flooded the bus terminus, and roads outside were choked with slow-moving vehicles and buses. On the other hand, passengers at Maraimalai Nagar faced difficulties on muddy ground.

Meanwhile, the transport department has restored the operation of all buses in Kilambakkam and announced that temporary bus stands in Maraimalai Nagar and Climate Park near Kilambakkam will be closed on Sunday due to a declining number of passengers.