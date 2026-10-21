Two boys’ bodies found in Puzhal after 17-hr search

CHENNAI: The bodies of two Class 10 students who drowned in the Puzhal Lake near Murugambedu on Sunday evening were recovered on Monday afternoon, after a 17-hour search by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services and a coastal rescue team.

The deceased, R Akhil Ram (14) and M Tharun Akash (14), hailed from Thirumullaivoyal.

According to police, the two had gone to the lake on Sunday for a swim with their two classmates. Akhil and Tharun ventured into deeper water, while the other two boys managed to reach the shore and raised an alarm among local residents.

Upon alert, Pudur police personnel and the fire and rescue team from Ambattur Estate rushed to the spot and began a search. Seven divers, assisted by local youths, combed the lake with specialised equipment, including thermal imaging cameras. The search went on late into the night but was hampered by poor visibility.

Divers from the Marina coastal rescue team joined the operation on Monday, and the bodies were retrieved from the lake bed.