At 70, Chennai women are writing the rules of fitness

If you happen to rise with the sun in Chennai and step out to spot cyclists, runners, and walkers, somewhere in the crowds, in different parts of the city, you may spot three women over 70 years of age. Vidya Gajapathi Raju Singh could be cycling, Girija Venkatesan could be walking by the beach, and Asha Rajini will most certainly be running at a restrained pace.

These women are among the many senior citizens who are redefining fitness, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to staying active and pursuing a life fuelled by vitality. Their stories of life after retirement offer valuable lessons that we can listen to, learn, and get inspired by.

Ageing and learning

Seventy-three-year old princess of Vijayanagaram, Vidya, has been into various physical fitness activities since the age of five, including running, playing tennis for Stella Maris College and Madras University, horse riding, trekking, and swimming. “As I grew older, I continued most of these activities,” she says, and that was until she realised that she was performing these activities without having the intent of exercising. That realisation pushed her towards endurance training — walking 10 km, swimming 80 laps in an hour and 10 minutes, covering approximately two kilometres twice a week, and cycling on the weekends. “For me, it’s a joy ride. I cycle for 50-60 kilometres,” she says, adding, “It’s high cardio, high endurance, and zero impact training.”